Winter can be a busy season for the plumbers at Mitchell’s Plumbing & Heating, but that didn’t stop apprentice Isaiah Pinnock and head plumber/brother-in-law Andrew Mitchell from dropping everything and heading from New Jersey to Texas. Mitchell’s sister and 2-year-old nephew even came along for the ride, making it truly a family affair.
“Andrew actually drove the 24 hours straight or 20 hours straight with a four-hour power nap to let his wife drive. We came down as a family,” Pinnock said. “It’s me, my brother-in-law, my sister Kisha, who’s his wife and my nephew Blake, their son. We took turns singing nursery rhymes with Blake trying to keep him entertained and settled in a seat. So his ABCs are perfected.”
Millions of Texans have been without safe drinking water since last week’s winter storms hit. The family have family in Texas so they have been getting a firsthand account of what’s been going on there.
“We have family in Texas, our sister and brother-in-law live down there. Over the last few weeks we’ve been touching base with them to see how everything’s going and hearing the mounting concerns about the snowstorm,” Pinnock said.
As the days went on, the worse the plumbing situation seemed to get. It was clear to the plumbers what they had to do.
“Once we heard that they were housing their mother-in-law and cousins because they were without power and without water for up to a week and hearing that it would take about another three weeks to get a plumber out to get them running water, we had to go,” Pinnock said. “It’s kind of like if you tell a chef you’re hungry, then they’re gonna make you a plate of food. If you tell a plumber you don’t have water, they are going to get you some water.”
The group left Morristown, N.J., on Feb. 21 so they could help, but they didn’t realize just how much they were needed.
“Honestly, I did not know what we were getting into. We heard about the situation, but it’s really tough to kind of wrap your head around the fact that these people are going two weeks without running water, without taking a shower, washing their clothes or anything,” Pinnock said. “To see tears swell up in the eyes of these families as we turn the water back on and they could finally take a shower and wash their clothes. It’s very, very surreal.”
Kisha Pinnock, who’s a lawyer, has pitched in by answering phone calls while the guys have been working on repairs almost nonstop. So far, the skeleton crew has been able to help about 70 families in the Houston area restore their water through in-person repairs as well as Facetime calls with homeowners to guide them through making their own repairs.
Pinnock said they feel inspired and on a mission to help as many people as they can.
“We’re moved by the wind of the spirit. It’s a blessing to be a blessing. Andrew, the master plumber of this operation, it’s truly inspiring to see how much he’s moved by his craft. All he needs is to see a job well done and he’s good,” Pinnock said. “You know, we say this every single time we’re in a sticky situation, ‘We were made for this.’ Plus the donations and the support that we’ve been getting from all across the nation has really been helping us keep our spirits up.”
Pinnock also said the group originally planned to stay a week but can’t find it in their hearts to leave while so many people are still without water and with waits for plumbers of more than three weeks.
“It’s very heartwarming to help these families get their water back online so we’re going to keep helping. As long as the need stays up, we will be up with it,” he said.
For more information on how to help or to follow along on the Mitchell’s Plumbing & Heating crew’s trip to Texas, you can check out their Facebook page, where they have been documenting their progress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.