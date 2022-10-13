Gun Restrictions New Jersey

New Jersey Democratic Senate President Nicholas Scutari introduces new legislation governing the state’s handgun carry law on Thursday in Trenton, N.J. Surrounded by other lawmakers and gun legislation advocates, Scutari said he thinks the proposal, which specifies that guns can’t be carried in schools and other places, fits with the Supreme Court’s June ruling that expanded carry rights by striking down a New York law. — AP Photo/Michael Catalini

 Michael Catalini

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.