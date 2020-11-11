You are the owner of this article.
New Jersey coronavirus cases surge as new restrictions loom

Coronavirus testing site

Healthcare workers at a new coronavirus testing site at the Cooper’s Poynt Waterfront Park in Camden, NJ on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Camden County officials open a new coronavirus testing site in Camden. (Miguel Martinez for WHYY)

 Miguel Martinez

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged by almost 4,000 new cases, Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday, the highest increase in nearly seven months.

The increase is the latest trend showing the virus’ resurgence.

The average increase over the first seven days of this month reached roughly 2,135, up from about 590 cases a day in early October. The average caseload increase for the first week of September was nearly 340 cases, according to state Health Department figures.

There were 21 more deaths in the state, pushing the overall death toll to 14,661.

“These numbers are devastating. We are still in the midst of a pandemic. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe,” Murphy said in a tweet.

 
Coronavirus Pandemic

New Jersey coronavirus cases surge as new restrictions loom

ByNovember 11, 2020
Coronavirus testing site in Camden, New Jersey

Health care workers at a coronavirus testing site at Cooper's Poynt Park in Camden, New Jersey, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. (Miguel Martinez/WHYY)

Made with Flourish

The daily caseload hasn’t reached nearly 4,000 overnight since April at the height of the outbreak, though testing has increased since then.

The so-called second wave led Murphy this week to announce that indoor dining at bars and restaurants must halt from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning on Thursday.

The governor also said bar seating must be halted, along with interstate indoor school sports. College and professional teams were not covered by the order.

The Associated Press

