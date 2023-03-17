ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey's casinos, horse tracks that take sports bets and the online partners of both types of gambling saw their revenue increase by 10.4% in February.

But what the industry considers to be its core business — money won from in-person gamblers — was up only slightly for the month, and only three of the nine casinos won more than they did in February 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

