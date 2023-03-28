Protest for Najee Seabrooks

Protesters rally outside the Paterson Police Department on March 10. (Tennyson Donyéa/WHYY)

New Jersey Attorney General Matt Platkin announced Monday that his office had taken control of the Paterson Police Department.

“Earlier this morning. I exercised my authority as Attorney General and superseded the Paterson Police Department,” Platkin said at a press conference. “Effective immediately, my office has assumed control of all law enforcement functions of the Paterson Police Department.”

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.