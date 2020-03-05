EWING, N.J. — New Jersey now has its second positive test for the new coronavirus, Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver said Thursday.
The first case in the state was announced Wednesday night. Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said during a news conference Thursday the patient is a man in his 30s and is hospitalized in stable condition.
So far, 13 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state. The other 11 cases have come back negative.
The first patient was sent to the hospital Monday after experiencing symptoms and being treated at an urgent care facility. He remains hospitalized. He is not linked to Westchester, New York, cases, Persichilli said.
Ihor Steven Sawczuk, a doctor at Hackensack University Hospital, said the patient is resting comfortably and doing well.
There is no further information regarding the second case. It’s not yet known how the two patients got the virus.
Persichilli said the Health Department is continuing “infection control options” and asking those who were in contact with the patients to self-quarantine for at least two weeks.
International travel for state workers is banned for now.
Persichilli said the state has been prepared and officials are being aggressive in ensuring the health of the public.
Both cases are labeled as “presumptive” and have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.
These developments came as federal health officials said they were providing the state with $1.75 million in what they called initial funding to respond to COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. The U.S. House also passed an $8.3 billion bipartisan bill to combat the virus earlier Wednesday.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Tuesday that the state was preparing for the likelihood that New Jersey would see a case at some point. Persichilli said the state has 700 hospital rooms capable of isolating patients, if needed.
Murphy last month set up a task force to prepare for handling the virus, and Persichilli said a crisis management team has been meeting daily.
