MEDIA, Pa. — It was a homecoming that was long awaited and very much planned for.
After spending 42 years in prison for a crime that he didn’t commit, Leroy Evans walked out of Delaware County Courthouse in Media, Pa., a free man. Facing a throng of family, friends and well-wishers, he triumphantly raised his arms in triumph before hugging and kissing his wife, Rosemary.
“I feel great,” said Evans as he smiled his way through the crowd. “I have so much to be thankful for.”
Evans, who was accompanied by his lawyer and new big brother, Michael Malloy Esq., kept beaming as if he were a lighthouse guiding a ship at night. He’s not angry. He’s not bitter. He’s just happy to be out of jail.
On Nov. 11, 1980, Emily Leo, “the Avon Lady,” was brutally murdered in Chester. The police arrested Evans, a 23-year-old father, for the crime. Despite a lack of evidence, the damning words of a kid from the neighborhood, Anthony Jones, convinced the jury that Evans had brutally murdered the beloved local businesswoman. Then, in 2016, Jones admitted that he alone murdered Leo.
That set off a wacky chain of events that finally ended Friday when Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced, following an investigation by his office’s Conviction Integrity Section, post-conviction relief has been granted to Evans who had served 42 years in prison for a conviction of first-degree murder.
Over the past four decades, Evans’ alleged co-defendant has recanted crucial testimony given at trial regarding Evans’ involvement in the murder of Leo. Today, following the Conviction Integrity Section’s agreement to PCRA relief, Delaware County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Kevin F. Kelly granted PCRA for Evans. That resulted in allowing for a new trial and subsequent plea by Evans to third-degree murder, allowing him to be released from jail on a time-served sentence.
Although the co-defendant’s testimony, which was crucial to a first-degree murder conviction, was found unreliable, Evans cannot be fully exonerated of involvement in the murder based on other evidence presented.
“This is a powerful reminder of the importance of ensuring justice for all Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said. “For our justice system to function properly, it is critical that convictions are based on facts. Throughout my team’s review of this case, we found that reliance on the co-defendant’s testimony, that was shown to lack reliability over time, led to Mr. Evans’ first-degree murder conviction. I am proud of the work the Conviction Integrity Section has done over the past year and a half reviewing this case. My deepest sympathies continue to go out to the Leo family on their long and necessary journey of healing.”
In September 2020, the Delaware County District Attorney’s Office referred the matter to the Office of Attorney General’s Conviction Integrity Section (CIS) for review. After an extensive review of all available physical evidence, transcripts of the preliminary hearings, trials, post-conviction proceedings, and statements made by Jones over the last 40 years as well as court opinions, briefs and the police reports, the CIS did not find a basis for complete exoneration.
However, in the interest of justice, the Office of Attorney General agreed that a 2016 statement by the co-defendant, denying that Evans was involved in the murder, and new details about the crime should be considered as newly discovered evidence by the court.
On Friday, a hearing was held and Kelly granted PCRA relief in the form of a new trial. Evans immediately pleaded nolo contendere to third-degree murder and was resentenced to the statutory maximum. With credit of 41 years served, Evans was released from prison.
The verdict was expected and pleasing to his lawyer, Mallory.
“There was a lot of questions with this case,” said Malloy. “I wondered what was going on. I’m finally glad that they got it together and now my client is free. “
Another backer for Evans was the Delaware County Black Caucus. Their support of a new trial for Evans was crucial.
“This is something that I’m very pleased about,” said Arnold Jones of the Delaware County Black Caucus. “I’m here to join the family and friends of Leroy Evans in wishing him the best of luck in the future. This is indeed a happy day.”
So now what will Evans do? He’s 65 and cannot sue the state for the incarceration. All he said he wants to do is relax and enjoy life.
“I’ve got a lot of family that I plan to see,” Evans said. “Some of them I don’t know but I’m going to learn about them.”
