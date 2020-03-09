TRENTON, N.J. — Five more cases of the new coronavirus were identified Monday, bringing New Jersey’s total to 11.
Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver and Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli announced details of the case in a Monday afternoon news conference.
The news cases include an 18-year-old woman in Clifton in Passaic County who began showing symptoms of COVID-19 on March 6. She had close contact with a person who tested positive in New York. She is not hospitalized.
The second new case is a 48-year-old man from Berkeley Heights in Union County. He is hospitalized at Overlook Medical Center. He became symptomatic after being in close contact with people who recently traveled to Milan, Italy, however those people tested negative for the virus, Persichilli said.
The third new case is a 27-year-old man from Little Silver in Monmouth County. He is not hospitalized. Exposure came from a conference in Boston late last month.
The fourth new case is an 83-year-old man in Hazlet. Monmouth County. How he was exposed is unknown and the patient is at Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel.
The fifth new case is a 30-year-old in Teaneck, Bergen County. That person is hospitalized at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck. Exposure at the time is also unknown.
There are currently 14 tests in progress and 24 persons under investigation. Thirty-five others have been tested and results were negative for the coronavirus.
