HARRISBURG — A new state bill named after a missing Western Pennsylvania toddler who was later found dead, looks to speed up the process of how child abduction alerts are issues in the commonwealth.
The "Nalani Johnson Rule" also known as House Bill 2295 would alter the current Amber Alert law in Pennsylvania. It would allow the alert to go out almost immediately after a parent or family member reports that their child has been abducted.
House Bill 2295, introduced by State Rep. Tony DeLuca honors the live of 2-year-old Nalani Johnson. She was reported missing by her father on Aug. 31, 2019.
Her father reported the abduction to police immediately — providing information like the name of the kidnapper, the make and model of the vehicle she was abducted in, and the direction of where he saw the car drive off to.
However, the Amber Alert was not issued until hours later.
According to officials, the first few hours after a kidnapping are crucial. In Johnson's case, it allowed the kidnapper to drive over an hour away and murder her.
Three days after Nalani was abducted, she was found dead in an Indiana County park.
Twenty-five-year-old Sharena Nancy is awaiting trial on homicide and kidnapping charges.
DeLuca says that if the Amber Alert was issued sooner, information may have led police to her faster. The reason for the delay is due to strict guidelines police most follow before they can issue an alert.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, they have to establish certain criteria before they can activate an Amber Alert:
The abducted child must be under eighteen (18) years of age The abducted child is believed to be in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury Additional factors are considered in the decision making process as to whether or not to activate the PA AMBER Alert Plan. These factors include, but are not limited to: availability of descriptive information which could assist in the recovery of the child, time elapsed since the child was last seen, and reliability of witness(es).
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the plan is limited to abducted children, therefore excluding runaways.
DeLuca hopes to gain more support with the "Nalani Johnson Rule." He says this small yet effective change could help prevent further tragedies.
