Heroin Fentanyl

This undated photo made available by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration shows heroin fentanyl pills. (DEA via AP)

 HOGP

In an attempt to solve the opioid crisis, New Jersey officials are going after fentanyl manufacturers and distributors.

State lawmakers are one step closer to enacting harsher penalties for fentanyl-related crimes after the state Senate passed a bill on Tuesday that opponents have compared to “tough on crime bills,” which historically have led to the disproportionate arrests of low-income residents and people of color.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.