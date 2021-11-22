An NFL defensive back and Camden native is giving back to his hometown ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan’s nonprofit, Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation (RARF), is teaming up with Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity (CARE) to offer Thanksgiving meals and pet supplies.
On Tuesday, Nov. 23, The Neighborhood Center on Kaighns Avenue will transform into a pop-up community store, where hundreds of Camden residents will be able to shop for free from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Beyond traditional groceries and pet chow, residents will be able to pick up wellness vouchers for free or low-cost veterinary care and pet supplies like cat litter, leashes, and collars.
The event will bring together a hodgepodge of nonprofits, advocates, and other organizations: Keeping Finn, an influencer in the animal welfare space, is funding spay/neuter and wellness services that will be offered at the event via Emancipet Nonprofit Veterinary Services and Homeward Bound Animal Shelter. Purina will also be donating thousands of pounds of cat and dog food.
RARF, created in 2017 after Ryan and wife Ashley used their wedding to raise money for stray dogs, provides grants to animal welfare organizations to improve the lives of displaced pets.
The two-time Super Bowl champion spoke to his New Jersey ties ahead of the event.
“I have a lot of connections in Camden. It’s where I was born. It’s where most of my extended family still live and work,” Ryan said in a statement. “Being able to support The Neighborhood Center is big. I know it has a direct impact on people and pets.”
Those interested in helping with food donations, for humans and pets alike, may drop off items on Monday, Nov. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Further information
The Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation: Donate | Grants | Initiatives
Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity: Donate | Events
Homeward Bound Animal Shelter: Volunteer | Donate | Foster | Adopt
The Neighborhood Center: Volunteer | Donate
