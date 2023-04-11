New Jersey State House

A closeup of the New Jersey Statehouse in Trenton. — AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 Matt Rourke

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order on Monday prioritizing skills and work experience over college degree requirements for certain state job opportunities — becoming the seventh U.S. state to institute such changes.

Murphy made the announcement at a press conference with Civil Services Commission Acting Chair Allison Chris Myers.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org.

