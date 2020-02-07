PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. — Four men have been indicted on weapons charges in the fatal shooting at New Jersey high school football game.
The men were indicted Tuesday on unlawful possession of a weapon and certain persons not to have weapons in the shooting at a Pleasantville High School football game that left a young boy dead, the Press of Atlantic City reported.
The shooting happened in the stands of a Nov. 15 playoff game between the Camden Panthers and the Pleasantville Greyhounds.
Alvin Wyatt, 31, was also indicted Tuesday on charges that include murder after authorities said he opened fire during the game, striking three people in the bleachers, including 10-year-old Micah Tennant.
Tennat died of his injuries less than a week later.
Prosecutors alleged the four men charged this week left the game, threw the gun out the car window and led police on a chase to Atlantic City, where they were arrested.
Wyatt, the accused gunman, was captured on the football field moments after the shooting by a Pleasantville officer who was part of the game’s security detail.
All five men are scheduled to be arraigned later this month in Atlantic County Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.