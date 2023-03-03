When the state House of Representatives voted 102-99 Tuesday to make Rep. Joanna McClinton the first African-American female speaker of the House, it wasn’t the first time she had made history.
When McClinton became House Democratic caucus chair in 2018, it was not only the first time a woman held the role, but also the first time a Black person held the position.
Also, when she became the House Democratic leader in 2020, she was the only Black woman to ever hold a party leadership role in Harrisburg.
“We’re thrilled to congratulate her for being the first woman of color to occupy this office,” said Khalif Ali, the executive director of the good government group, Common Cause of Pennsylvania. “The people of Pennsylvania have been waiting for a leader who understands the need for voting rights reform, and the expectation is that Speaker McClinton will be that champion.”
State Sen. Vincent Hughes noted that McClinton’s achievement comes at a crucial time in Pennsylvania politics.
“We will have the first African-American female speaker — which means so much for all people,” he said. “We have a more equitable Senate, a new governor, and new legislative lines that have increased representation … this work needs to be appreciated.”
The moment wasn’t lost on McClinton, who said after being sworn in, “It was almost 250 years before a woman could stand at this desk, not just to give a prayer, but to get the gavel ... That’s pretty incredible.”
The election of McClinton, who defeated Carl Walker Metzgar, R-69th District, was set in motion when Mark Rozzi, D-126th District, stepped down as speaker in the morning and offered McClinton his support.
McClinton, D-191st District, said she was in “complete awe and humbled” and acknowledged that it was the first time a woman had been elected speaker in the body’s 250-year history.
“I’m confident if we collaborate rather than criticize debate rather than disparage and replace shortsighted political gain with sincere cooperation — this body can do better — and will do better,” McClinton said. “Today can be our fresh start. Each of us is here because our neighbors have placed their trust in us. And that collective trust is what empowers us to act in the interest of our communities and to advance Pennsylvania for the common good.”
McClinton is the second Black person to rise to the position of speaker.
K. Leroy Irvis, who represented the Pittsburgh area for 26 years, was elected the first Black speaker of the state House in May 1977 to replace Herbert Fineman, who had retired. Irvis was reelected speaker in 1983 and served in that position until 1988.
A lawyer, McClinton was sworn in by one of her mentors, Municipal Court Judge Lydia Kirkland of Philadelphia.
“She has been groomed for greatness years before having ever been elected for office,” Kirkland said. “Based on this moment of time she is destined to fill places and spaces of power.”
On Tuesday, McClinton held out an olive branch to Republicans, promising to govern with fairness, conviction and diplomacy.
“The majority will no longer silence the minority,” McClinton said.
The road to speaker for McClinton was a rocky one. In November, the Democrats won 102 or a majority of state House seats, but one Democrat died before the election and two other Democratic representatives later resigned after being elected to higher offices. Former legislator Austin Davis, was elected lieutenant governor and Summer Lee, was elected to the U.S. Congress.
After the Republicans gained the House majority briefly, they nominated Rozzi, a Democrat as a compromise candidate, but the relationship soured and resulted in gridlock.
In February, a special election was held for the three vacant seats, which were won by Democrats again. This created a Democratic majority.
Elected to the state House in 2015, McClinton represents West and Southwest Philadelphia, along with Yeadon and Darby, Delaware County. Prior to her election, McClinton was a public defender for several years.
McClinton became chief counsel to state Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams, in 2013 where she worked on policy, legislation, held expungment fairs, public policy forums, and served constituents.
McClinton told the Democratic caucus: “You put your faith in me to be our collective voice,” she said. “While we have challenges, we must also have solutions.”
Rep. Dan Frankel, D-Allegheny, who delivered a speech seconding McClinton’s election, said in remarks after she took the oath, that he’s “said it before and I’ll say it again: Pennsylvania, Joanna McClinton is going to make you so proud.”
