The state House of Representatives voted 102-99 shortly before noon Tuesday to make Rep. Joanna McClinton, D-191st, of Cobbs Creek the first African American women Speaker of the House.
The election of McClinton, who defeated Carl Walker Metzgar, R.-69th of Somerset, was set in motion when Mark Rozzi, D.-126th, of Berks County, stepped down as speaker in the morning and offered McClinton his support.
Shortly after noon, McClinton was escorted to the rostrum by a group of Democratic legislators, where she received the gavel from Rozzi.
McClinton, said she was in “complete awe and humbled,” acknowledged that it was the first time a woman had been elected Speaker in body’s 250-year history.
“I’m confident if we collaborate rather than criticize debate rather than disparage and replace shortsighted political gain with sincere cooperation - this body can do better - and will do better,” McClinton said. “Today can be our fresh start. Each of us is here because our neighbors have placed their trust in us. And that collective trust is what empowers us to act in the interest of our communities and to advance Pennsylvania for the common good.”
McClinton is the second Black person to rise to Speaker.
K. Leroy Irvis, who represented the Pittsburgh area for 26 years, was elected the first Black Speaker of the House in May 1977 to replace Herbert Fineman, who had retired. Irvis was re-elected Speaker in 1983 and served in that position until 1988.
A lawyer, McClinton was sworn in by one of mentors, Municipal Court Judge Lydia Kirkland of Philadelphia.
“She has been groomed for greatness years before having ever been elected for office,” Kirkland said. “Based on this moment of time she is destined to fill places and spaces of power.”
On Tuesday, McClinton held out an olive branch to Republicans, promising to govern with fairness, conviction and diplomacy.
“The majority will no longer silence the minority,” McClinton said.
The road to speaker for McClinton was a rocky one. In November, the democrats won 102 or a majority of house seats, but one Democrat died before the election and two other Democratic representatives later resigned after being elected to higher offices. Former legislator Austin Davis, was elected Lt. Governor and Summer Lee, was elected to the U.S. Congress.
After the Republicans gained the house majority briefly, they nominated Rozzi, a Democrat as a compromise candidate, but the relationship soured and resulted in gridlock.
In February, a special election was held for the three vacant the seats were won by Democrats again, creating a majority for them.
Elected to the state house in 2015, McClinton represents west and southwest Philadelphia, along with Yeadon and Darby, Delaware County. Prior to her election, McClinton was a public defender for several years.
McClinton became chief counsel to state Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams, in 2013 where she worked on policy, legislation, held expungment fairs, public policy forums, and served constituents.
In 2018, McClinton made history when she was elected the first woman and first African American to be elected as House Democratic Caucus chair, and again in 2020, when she was the first woman elected House Democratic leader. Recently, McClinton became the first woman to serve as majority leader.
McClinton told the Democratic caucus: “You put your faith in me to be our collective voice,” McClinton said. “While we have challenges, we must also have solutions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.