Fans seek shelter from a torrential downpour as they wait to enter DRV PNK Stadium, home of the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, for an event to present international superstar Lionel Messi one day after the team finalized his signing through the 2025 season, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Fans wait in line in a downpour to enter DRV PNK Stadium, home of the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, for an event to present international superstar Lionel Messi one day after the team finalized his signing through the 2025 season, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
One of the cars that was swept up in flooding that occurred on Washington Crossing Rd., near Houghs Creek, in the Washington Crossing, Pa. area on Sat. July 15, 2023. Several people were killed when torrential rains in area cause fast rising floodwaters washing away cars. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Stonebridge Crossing Road is closed near near Houghs Creek in Upper Makefield, Pa., Sunday morning, July 16, 2023, following fatal flash flooding on Saturday. Several people were killed when torrential rains in area cause fast rising floodwaters washing away cars (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Gov. Josh Shapiro, right, looks on as Upper Makefield Fire Chief Tim Brewer speaks during a news media update at the Upper Makefield police headquarters in Makefield, Pa., Sunday, July 16, 2023, following fatal flash flooding on Saturday. Upper Makefield Chief of Police Mark Schmidt is at left. (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree along Swayze Mill Road, in Hope, N.J., Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. — Crews in suburban Philadelphia on Monday intensified the search for a missing 9-month-old boy and his 2-year-old sister, swept away after weekend rains swelled the banks of a creek while they were driving to a barbecue with their family.
Upper Makefield Township Fire Chief Tim Brewer said Monday the effort would be a "massive undertaking" and that 100 search crew and numerous drones would be looking for the siblings along the creek that drains into the Delaware River in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The children are members of a Charleston, South Carolina, family that was visiting relatives and friends when they got caught in a flash flood Saturday, Brewer said earlier.
"As they tried to escape the fierce floodwaters, Dad took his 4-year-old son while the mother and the grandmother grabbed the two additional children," he said. The father and son were "miraculously" able to get to safety. "However the grandmother, the mother, and the two children were swept away by the floodwaters," Brewer said. The mother was among those later found dead.
The grandmother survived, Upper Makefield Police said in a social media post. But the mother of the two children died. Four other people died in the flooding, but it was unclear who they were. Victims' names have not been released.
Colleen Courtney, attending a church conference near the search scene Monday, was among those praying for the families.
"It's just such a tragedy and just so much grief, I'm sure, and mourning that's going on right now. I pray to find these children," said Courtney, of Ewing, New Jersey.
Another news conference is planned for Monday afternoon.
An already saturated Northeast began drying out Monday after drenching rain over the weekend resulted in flash flooding in parts of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency Sunday and planned to tour damage early Monday in the northwest part of the state.
A confirmed tornado touched down Sunday morning in North Brookfield, Massachusetts, but no injuries or major property damage were reported. In New Hampshire, where some roads caved in several towns, heavy rain postponed Sunday's NASCAR race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway by a day.
Vermont reported no immediate safety threats following historic flooding nearly a week ago that dumped up to two months' worth of rain in two days. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg planned to visit the state later Monday.
More rain was in the forecast for Tuesday.
Sunday's strong storms led to hundreds of flight cancellations at airports in the New York City area, and hundreds were delayed.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said 5 inches (13 centimeters) of rain fell within two hours in Suffolk County on Long Island. The state saw $50 million in damages from storms in the past week.
In North Carolina, floodwaters were blamed for the death of a 49-year-old woman whose car was swept off a road in Alexander County late Saturday night. A man who was in the car with her was rescued.
The deadly flash flooding in Pennsylvania called to mind the torrential rain that led to at least 25 deaths in New Jersey when the remnants of Ida passed through the state in 2021. People abandoned cars along washed-out roadways as muddy waters overtook driving lanes and flooded low-lying houses then.
In 2018 in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, heavy rains brought up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of water in a short time. No one died in that flooding.
