If the Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade this summer, the country will likely see a sharply divided landscape of abortion rights depending on which political party controls each respective state legislature or governor’s office.
Last week, the nation inched closer with the leak of a draft majority opinion by Justice Samuel Alito, indicating a majority of votes to overturn Roe and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, with Chief Justice John Roberts in the middle.
“If the draft that we read is the draft that gets handed down, then about half the country is going to ban abortion as soon as they can,” said Rachel Rebouché, a James E. Beasley professor and interim dean at Temple School of Law. “Some states are not going to rush. They don’t know what they are going to do. So I think you’ll see a lot of complexities.”
For example, in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf has made it clear that will protect abortion rights, which is legal in state, under the Abortion Control Act of 1982. But Wolf is a lame duck and the state’s voters will pick Democrat and Republican nominees on May 17 and elect a new governor and lieutenant governor on Nov. 8.
All of the Republicans running for governor have said they are in favor of some form of abortion restrictions.
State Attorney General and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro told reporters last week, “I am prepared to fight like hell for the fundamental freedoms of all Pennsylvanians and make sure that abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania.”
Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has scheduled a vote on Women’s Health Protection Act, which already passed the house. But it is unclear if the Democrats have enough votes to pass it.
“Anyone who is more upset by the leak than the threat to women’s rights has their priorities backwards. And this looming threat from the Trump-McConnell court should show everyone that elections matter,” said U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, who voted for the Women’s Health Protection Act, which seeks to codify abortion rights in federal law.
Two historic Supreme Court events brought the nation to the brink of Roe v. Wade being reversed.
The death of liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 2020 and the nomination of Merrick Garland by then-President Barack Obama in 2016 — stonewalled by then-Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who refused to even meet with or schedule a vote for Garland.
The events allowed former President Donald Trump to nominate Justices Matt Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett to the high court, solidifying a 6-3 conservative majority.
The court is scheduled to hold a vote sometime this summer, court watchers say.
“Usually the most important cases or the case that draws the most attention is the last to come out,” Rebouché said. “Some people are thinking late June or early July. But now I wonder if there is some urgency to get the final decision out.”
So how will the process work?
“‘It’s not a process that people know a ton about. That’s what so shocking about the leak. This is the first time in the court’s history that an opinion, a draft, has been leaked in full,” Rebouché said. “So it’s a really interesting insight into court deliberations. What we do know is that typically they have a conference, they discuss the case and then there is a conversation about which arguments, which justices are for it and then if there is a majority support for a particular set of arguments.
“Typically, the most senior justice writes the opinion or chooses who writes the opinion if the chief justice is in the majority, then drafting goes from there. It’s not uncommon for people to switch, to change their minds to back one argument and then decide to back another. So it’s a very fluid process.”
Some legal observers have speculated in media reports that because Roberts did not vote for it, he favors something less than a complete reversal of Roe v. Wade.
As for other legal ramifications of the leak, there could be professional sanctions, or maybe even impeachment, if it’s found to be a justice, but court watchers doubt that it goes to that extreme.
