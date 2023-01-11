An incident captured by video by witnesses of a Black woman being forced from her car and tased by police during a traffic stop on Jan. 8, is under investigation by the Lower Merion Police Department.
Michael J. McGrath, Lower Merion superintendent of police, said in a statement, “The stop occurred after a short pursuit eastbound on Conshohocken Rd. Lower Merion Police officers encountered a non-complaint driver who actively resisted their follow up investigation.”
The Lower Merion Police Use of Force policy requires a review of these type of incidents, McGrath said. According the statement, there were no injuries to anyone involved.
The woman, who was taken to a medical facility because of an existing medical condition, had not been identified and had not been arrested at Philadelphia Tribune press time, police said.
But cellphone video seen on a local television news report shows the woman being forcefully pulled from the car by police, handcuffed and slammed to the ground. According to the witnesses interviewed in the report, at least one officer approached the car with his gun drawn and the woman was tased after refusing to leave her car and heard asking to speak to a supervisor.
The Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus (PLBC) on Tuesday issued a statement on the traffic stop that took place near the intersection of Conshohocken and Rockhill roads, in a Wawa parking lot:
“A disturbing video showing Lower Merion police pulling over a Black female motorist has surfaced and is being investigated by the department. The police interaction with the woman is disturbing but unfortunately not rare. Pulled over in a customer parking lot, the driver is heard asking for a supervisor before exiting the car. The situation quickly escalates, and she is dragged from the car at gunpoint, tased, handcuffed on the ground with her shirt over her head and taken to a waiting police vehicle with her upper body exposed. The PLBC has been working on legislation to curb police violence during traffic stops, such as reducing pre-textual traffic stops and tracking racial profiling and related disparities. Black drivers are more likely to be asked to step out of the car, more likely to have their car searched, more likely to be given a citation or violation, more likely to be detained and, unfortunately, more likely to have a violent encounter with the police as seen in this video.”
For years, the PLBC has called for training and diversity in police departments, to reflect the demographics of the residents they patrol and to improve community relations. The group has supported programs like the State Police database, which details demographic details of police traffic stops.
“This woman’s humanity and rights were disregarded,” the PLBC statement said. “She was physically abuse by these men and the system that has for many years abuse Black and brown folks across this commonwealth. We stand with her and every victim of police violence and will continue our work on police reform in the upcoming legislature.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.