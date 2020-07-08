The region's three historically Black universities have released their plans for the upcoming 2020 fall semester.
The plans are as follows:
Cheyney University
Administrators at the nation's oldest Black university plan to have students return to campus for in-person instruction — but two weeks earlier than originally scheduled.
Administrators are also considering some online instruction options.
Classes will start on Aug. 10, and professors will take attendance regularly. Final exams will occur between Nov. 16 and Nov. 20.
All faculty, staff and students will participate in a mandatory training session on proper health and safety protocols, expectations and consequences for noncompliance. The university, established in 1837, will provide students with personal protective equipment and training for their proper use.
All students and their family members will be required to have their temperatures checked upon arrival to campus about 30 miles west of Philadelphia.
In order to properly adhere to social distancing practices, campus dining services will all be on a grab-and-go basis.
Delaware State University
Delaware State University administration plans to have students return to campus when the academic year begins on Aug. 25.
Students will take most of their classes online, but there will be some face-to-face meetings with professors and classmates during the first part of the semester at the campus in Dover, Delaware. After the Thanksgiving break, students will take all classes and final exams remotely. The academic year will end on Dec. 11.
All students will be required to sign a health and safety agreement.
Students in residence halls will receive kits that include face coverings, hand sanitizer and other resources.
Lincoln University
Administrators at the nation's oldest degree-granting Black university plan to have students return to campus for classes — but one week earlier than originally scheduled.
The fall semester at Lincoln University will begin on Aug. 17.
Professors will teach most classes in person, but students and faculty will have the option to attend remotely. All on-campus instruction will end on Nov. 20, and students will take classes remotely for the remainder of the semester.
The main campus, about 50 miles west of Philadelphia, will conduct baseline coronavirus testing for students who return to the residence halls, as well as periodic follow-ups.
All students and staff will have to wear masks on campus, answer daily health questions, and have regular temperature checks.
Faculty and staff will be required to get a seasonal flu shot.
Lincoln University, established in 1854, has not yet released its plan for resuming classes at the School of Adult and Continuing Education (SACE) in the University City area of Philadelphia.
