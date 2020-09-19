The board of trustees of Lincoln University unanimously voted to keep Dr. Brenda Allen as president of the University for a new five-year term, effective July 1, 2020.
Dr. Allen’s reappointment results from nearly two months of legal battle between the president and the University’s board of trustees. A Chester County judge recently ordered the board to reinstate Dr. Brenda after she accused the board of “breaching” the term of her contract.
After an hour of close doors session during Saturday board meeting, chairlady Theresa R. Braswell emerged with a motion to move forward with Dr. Brenda as president of Lincoln. This motion was received with resounding “yes” from the entire 23-member board.
In response to the board’s decision to renew her contract, Dr. Allen thanked the trustees “for the unanimous vote and confidence,” promising to “keep moving forward.”
“What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” she noted. “It makes us stronger going forward. I know that I’ve grown. And I’ve had a chance to talk to board chair Braswell; she’s grown.”
She urged both sides to stay engaged to avoid repeating what she termed as “tension” between both sides. “I think, as a community, we have to reengage ourselves, and I am looking forward to continuing to move our work forward.”
Signing the agreement on behalf of the board was chairlady Braswell. She agreed with Dr. Allen that this incident has further strengthened the relationship between the board and the president. She, however, stressed the need for effective communication for the good of the University.
In addition to being reinstated, the board also voted unanimously to approve the terms of a settlement agreement for Dr. Allen, regarding litigation pending in Chester County.
Though the terms of this agreement were not disclosed during the meeting, Atty Riley Ross told The Tribune that the settlement agreement seeks to have Dr. Allen discontinue the ongoing litigation. Atty Ross is Dr. Allen’s attorney. He was “extremely happy that [they] were able to get the contract signed so that Dr. Allen can continue to do the great job she has been doing for Lincoln.”
Over 150 participants attended Saturday’s board meeting, including mostly alumni of the college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.