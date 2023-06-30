Khalid Mumin has been confirmed as Pennsylvania’s secretary of Education. The state senate voted 46-3 in favor of Mumin this week.
He had been serving as acting secretary of Education since being named by Gov. Josh Shapiro to the role in January.
Since being nominated, Mumin has convened a working group of college and university presidents to develop reforms to Pennsylvania’s higher education system, participated in a roundtable with Shapiro and Allentown students for a conversation on Black mental health, and launched a new career and technical education program to prepare students for careers in education.
He’s also awarded more than $8 million in competitive Safe Schools Targeted grants to 166 schools to improve school safety, $6.7 million in grant funding to 100 schools to enable more high school students to enroll in dual credit programs, $1.5 million in grant funding to 15 universities that will partner with school districts to expedite the process to become a special education teacher, invested more than $4.1 million in funding for 21 libraries in 15 counties for the construction and rehabilitation of public library facilities, and announced more than $2.7 million in grant funding to 130 local education agencies to purchase new food service equipment for cafeterias.
“I am elated to have earned the trust and confidence to serve in this position and ensure every child in Pennsylvania receives a quality education,” Mumin said in a statement.
“I am firm in my belief that students learn in different ways, and highly effective educators are leaders who ignite learners’ interest, passion, and focus on meeting high expectations in all educational settings,” he said.
“As secretary of Education, I will remain committed to supporting education systems with resources and information to provide instruction that is high-quality, engaging, and aligned with the needs of the workforce of the future,” he added.
A Philadelphia native, Mumin has more than 25 years of educational expertise in promoting and sustaining student achievement, equity and access to education programming for all students and fiscal responsibility.
Throughout his career, he has served as a superintendent, teacher, dean of students, principal and central administrator in Maryland and Pennsylvania.
Prior to becoming the Pennsylvania Secretary of Education, he served as superintendent of the Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County since 2021. He was also the superintendent of the Readington School District in Berks County for seven years.
He was named the Pennsylvania superintendent of the year in 2021 by the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators and was a finalist for national superintendent of the year.
Mumin is a graduate of Olney High School. He earned a doctor’s of education degree in education leadership from the University of Pennsylvania, a master’s of education degree in teaching and curriculum from Pennsylvania State University, a bachelor’s degree in secondary English education from Shippensburg University, and an associate degree in English from Northeastern Christian Junior College.
He is also the author of the book “Problem Child: Leading Students Living in Poverty Towards Infinite Possibilities of Success.”
“I would not be here today without the teachers and mentors who supported me,” Mumin said in a statement.
“Our schools are more than buildings: they are conduits of hope,” he said. “I will take the experiences I have gained through my life and career to carry out Governor Shapiro’s vision so that every Pennsylvania student has the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed.”
