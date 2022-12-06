State lawmakers in Harrisburg entered November with a sense of uncertainty as they awaited voters’ decisions in the general election. And while some answers were clear after polls closed, there is much that remains unknown.
Few — if any — in the state’s political circles were surprised by the outcome of the race for governor. Attorney General Josh Shapiro entered Election Day with a big lead in the polls, and the outcome was reflective of the early assessments. Shapiro won handily, and he and his team have already begun building out its transition team as he prepares to take over as Pennsylvania’s chief executive in January.
In a much tighter race, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman edged out Dr. Mehmet Oz to become the state’s next U.S. senator. A well-documented battle leading into Election Day, this was the one race that garnered strong national attention given Pennsylvania’s stance as a swing state and the stark contrast in the candidates’ policy positions and personalities.
The Fetterman-Oz race served as a guide to much of the remaining key races in the state. Albeit in a string of incredibly close outcomes, legislative Democrats made huge strides in shifting the weight of power Harrisburg. And for the first time in more than a decade, it appears Democrats will once again hold the majority in the state House. Although a few special elections will need to take place to fill seats of members who will be leaving the legislature for other positions in government and one for a lawmaker who passed away prior to the election, the consensus among most is that Democrats will be leading the House early in 2023.
However, nothing is set in stone, which creates an unprecedented situation in the House. When lawmakers return in January for swearing-in day, the balance of power will officially stand with Republicans and Democrats entering the halls with 101 members. One vacant seat will remain — that of the recently deceased Democrat Rep. Tony DeLuca. Given the outcome of the election, which DeLuca won handily despite his passing, many believe the special election needed to fill his seat will lean toward the incumbent party. This would give Democrats the majority control and would likely lead to Rep. Joanna McClinton as the next speaker of the House. Should this occur, she would be the first woman to hold this historic seat.
While many House Republicans are accepting the likelihood of moving to the minority, the leaders are not ready to concede the DeLuca seat and control of the House. After leadership elections took place before Thanksgiving, current House Speaker Bryan Cutler noted that no assumptions will be made until after the special election takes place.
Should Republicans shift the DeLuca seat to their control, it would mean they would retain control of the House by one seat. If not, the Democrats will officially have won the majority. Until this outcome is determined, uncertainty will dominate legislative discussions.
Regardless of the outcome, Republicans in the House are reassessing perspectives after seeing their majority drop from a 113-90 balance to some balance of a 102-101 seat differential. While the redrawn district maps were likely a factor in this shift, it was not the lone factor. Adding intrigue to this matter is the fact that Republicans have maintained a strong majority in the state Senate.
And while the Senate will stay virtually the same in terms of the balance of power between Republicans and Democrats, some notable changes did occur. For the first time, a woman will now serve as the president pro tempore with the chamber’s election of Sen. Kim Ward to the role.
So, when lawmakers return for the 2023 session in January, there will be significant changes in Harrisburg. How these factors will impact policy discussions is yet to be seen. And, even the most experienced public policy gurus are now wondering what will happen once bills start moving and negotiations kick into high gear.
Although uncertainty seems to be the term of the month on legislative matters, there will be one debate that is guaranteed to draw attention in the coming year. Before session concluded in November, the House voted in favor of a resolution to impeach controversial Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. The party-line vote set the stage for a state Senate trial, which is slated to begin Jan. 18, 2023.
Since legislative committees won’t be formed until late January or early February, and Gov.-elect Shapiro will get a one-month buffer before presenting his first budget address, there certainly won’t be any shortage of debate and discussion come 2023 thanks to the Krasner trial.
