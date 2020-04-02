Gary Jonas’ Philadelphia-based real estate development company, The HOW Group, had hundreds of units of housing in the pipeline when the COVID-19 outbreak hit. Some were already pre-sold or leased, like a 100-unit student housing project near the University of Pennsylvania, with residents scheduled to move in over the coming months.
But as the virus began to push much of the country into lockdown, Jonas says he didn’t take any chances. When Gov. Tom Wolf ordered “nonessential” businesses shut on March 19, he brought his construction projects to a standstill.
“If I have 125 employees, over our group of companies, I would say 100 of them are not working right now,” he said.
Like many business owners, he turned to government leaders for guidance about what to do next.
What he heard instead was confusion.
“In the beginning, the governor had said the construction was essential work. Then, the city said it wasn’t. Then the governor reversed his position,” he said. “Then [the Wolf administration] put something in place that said well, there are certain construction sites that are going to be essential.”
Soon, Jonas heard that some projects were back on, given special waivers by state officials allowing some developers to operate during the crisis. Critical infrastructure, like hospital projects. So were some nearly complete residential projects where delays risked a logistical nightmare for soon-to-be occupants.
“If 40 people are supposed to move in in two weeks and I have to shut you down, well, you can’t have 40 people be homeless. You have to finish that building,” he said. “We heard those projects were getting exemptions.”
Jonas applied for his own waivers on his student housing project, near 4200 Ludlow Street, and several nearly-complete townhomes in the city last week. He says he never heard back.
Meanwhile, he watched other projects deemed “essential” that didn’t seem quite as pressing. SORA West, a $325 million office and hotel complex in Conshohocken, Pa. will house a new headquarters for drug wholesaler AmerisourceBergen –– once it’s complete in 2021. But the project was granted a waiver on March 25th, because it “plays a critical role in the manufacture and supply of goods and services necessary to sustain life,” according to state officials.
“It’s crazy that a job like that would get opened back up,” Jonas said. “They say the waivers are granted based on need, but they don’t’ tell you what a good ‘need’ is. So we’re just guessing.”
‘This is just insanity’
The Wolf administration has faced mounting public criticism from lawmakers in the GOP over its handling of the COVID-19 shutdown and its effect on businesses.
State Sen. Ryan Aument (R-Lancaster) says there’s been a lack of transparency that has left thousands of business owners in different industries across the state in the dark.
“My staff has been fielding calls since the day these restrictions went into effect. Emails. I get text messages, social media posts about it. All day, every day,” he said. “The construction industry is particularly where I’m hearing a lot of concern. Companies put back to work while their competitors are not, even though they submitted applications around the same time.”
Cars dealerships in the state were also deemed nonessential, leaving paid-for vehicles stranded on lots — even emergency vehicles, like firetrucks, that were ordered before the shutdown.
The Lehigh Valley-based Kelly Auto Group laid off 123 employees in March, as president Greg Kelly said customers were free to travel across state lines to buy cars in coronavirus hotspots like New Jersey.
Kelly said it stung when he realized some local competitors had received a waiver to reopen.
“If it makes sense for one dealer to be open, it makes sense for them all to be open,” he said. “I mean, this is just insanity.”
Kelly watched as a Chevrolet dealership in Brodheadsville worked their waiver letter into advertisements, declaring that the business had reopened. Meanwhile, Kelly’s own dealerships in Emmaus and Easton, about 25 miles away, were still shuttered.
John Devlin, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Automotive Association, speculated that some dealership exemptions may have simply been issued in error.
“There’s an indication that they’re going to go back on those other waivers that were granted,” he said.
Aument said part of the problem is that not even elected officials can say for certain who has been issued a waiver, why a particular decision was made, or when the status of an application will change.
He said Republican leadership in the Senate sent a letter to Wolf, a Democrat, on Wednesday afternoon, pleading for more clarity. GOP leadership in the State House penned a similar letter on Monday.
Both say they’ve heard little back from the governor’s office.
“Quite frankly, we’re not getting a lot more info than the average citizen,” Aument said. “The lack of transparency is troubling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.