John Helpburn, poses for a photo on Friday, June 10, 2022, in Morrisville, Pa. Helpburn said he missed the congressional hearings on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection because he was working overtime at his state job on Thursday. But, he said, he would have watched the hearing if he were off. He was ambivalent about what effect the hearings might have. He said high gas and grocery prices were weighing on him most. — AP Photo/Mike Catalini