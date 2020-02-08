Lawmaker to host labor fair at high school
State Rep. Kevin Boyle will host a labor fair for George Washington High students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at 10175 Bustleton Ave.
The event will focus on informing students and their families about working in a trade and being part of a union. Various unions will be in attendance to meet with students and their families and to answer their questions.
Library event to discuss how to self-publish
An event titled “Inclusivity and Indie Authors: The Case for Community-Based Publishing” will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Logan Library, 1333 Wagner Ave.
Author Zetta Elliott will discuss how self-publishing can be an alternative for authors of color who are excluded from the traditional publishing industry. She will explore a model of community-based publishing that uses print-on-demand technology to transfer power from the industry’s gatekeepers to those excluded from the publishing process.
Health fair to be held on Ogontz Avenue
Bucks County Chapter, Chi Eta Phi Sorority will present the Go Red for Families health fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at Mt. Airy Church of God in Christ, 6401 Ogontz Ave.
The event will include free screenings, live cooking demonstrations, healthy-heart lectures and live exercise demonstrations.
Health event to be held in March
Mamas’ Day Off will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 28 at 902 W. Godfrey Ave.
The event will include Zumba, demonstrations on how to use food and herbs to relieve stress, various activities and raffle prizes.
Tickets are necessary for the event. For more information, visit mamahealth.eventbrite.com.
