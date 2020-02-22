Pre-K registration hours expanded
The School District of Philadelphia will offer extended hours for families to enroll their children in free full-day pre-kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year. The Pre-K office will be open to accept applications 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 24-28 at the District’s Education Center, 440 N. Broad St. Staff members will assist parents and guardians in completing applications.
To be eligible, children must be at least 3 years old on or before Sept. 1 and must not be age-eligible for kindergarten. Children and families must live in Philadelphia and families must meet current Head Start or Pre-K Counts family income guidelines.
At the time of registration, families should bring copies of documents to prove the child’s date of birth (birth certificate, court document or passport), the child’s health insurance card, and proof of the child’s recent physical (with immunizations) and dental form.
The primary parent/guardian must also provide proof of their Philadelphia residency, a current state or federal photo ID and pay stubs to show eight current and consecutive weeks of their gross income as well as TANF (DPW) cash, SNAP/food stamps, medical assistance, custody order, a copy of a child’s IEP, foster letter, and/or homeless verification letter/shelter letter.
For more information, visit philasd.org/prek.
Lawmaker to host film screening
State Rep. Chis Rabb will host a screening of the film “From Liberty to Captivity” to bring awareness to sex trafficking in Pennsylvania from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at New Courtland Education Center (second floor Auten Hall), 6950 Germantown Ave. Filmmaker Debbie Wright will be at the event. A Q&A session will follow the screening.
The event is open to the public, but space is limited. For more information, call (215) 242-7300.
Lawmaker to host town hall about governor’s budget
State Rep. Pamela A. DeLissio will host her 92nd town hall meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 27 in Belmont Hills Library, 120 Mary Watersford Road, Bala Cynwyd.
The town hall discussion will focus on Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed state budget for 2020-21. The budget includes funds for fixing toxic school buildings, addressing gun violence, reforming charter schools and reducing student debt from higher education.
For more information, contact DeLissio’s office at 215-482-8726, or visit www.pahouse.com/DeLissio.
Bucks NAACP to host film screening
The NAACP Bucks County Branch presents a free screening of “The Rise of the Black Pharaohs” from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 29 at the Bensalem branch of the Bucks County Free library, 3700 Hulmeville Road in Bensalem. The screening will be followed by an overview and discussion of African civilization before the slave trade.
African American Chamber of Commerce to host empowerment seminar
The African American Chamber of Commerce presents the seminar “EmpowerHer: The Price of Being the Strong Black Woman” from 6 to 8 p.m. March 4 at Marsh + Mane, 529 S. 4th St.
The seminar will be moderated by three Black women therapists: founder and CEO of FAITH Inc. and co-founder of Connections Matter LLC Dr. Argie Allen Wilson; owner of Ivy Therapist Sue Ellen Zhang; and psychotherapist at the Ladipo Group Donnetta Watson. Refreshments will be served.
Tickets are necessary for the event. For more information, visit member.aachamber.org/events.
Mamas’ Day Off to be held in March
Mamas’ Day Off will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 28 at 902 W. Godfrey Ave.
The event will include Zumba, demonstrations on how to use food and herbs to relieve stress, various activities and raffle prizes.
Tickets are necessary for the event. For more information, visit mamahealth.eventbrite.com.
— Compiled by Chanel Hill
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.