HARRISBURG, Pa. — The group tasked by Gov. Josh Shapiro with developing a state-level plan to fight climate change met for the first time this week, a step the Democrat promised to take when he questioned his predecessor's strategy to make Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt carbon pricing.

The group met Tuesday, unannounced, at a time when Shapiro is walking a tightrope between allies: those who support capping planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions from power plants and labor unions whose members work on coal and natural gas sites.

