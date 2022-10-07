Cheyney University has reported that student enrollment rose by 10% in 2022, compared to last year, citing improved retention, partnerships with community colleges and the attractiveness of its Science Center.
This year, Cheyney had total student enrollment of 706 students, up from 642 in 2021. Since 2018, the enrollment went from 469 to 706, a 50% jump, and has increased each year since then.
Founded in 1837, Cheyney is the nation's oldest Historically Black College and University (HBCU).
"The upward trend in our enrollment year after year is a result of our enhanced retention efforts as well as our renewed focus on attracting transfer students by strengthening our partnerships with community colleges and through innovative programs such as the paraprofessional degree completion program," said Aaron A. Walton, Cheyney president. "Additionally, we continue to grow our educational and internship offerings through our on-campus partners and with some of the leading institutions and organizations in the region."
For example, Cheyney’s Science Center features several companies that offer state-of-the-art research and technology, in fields such as biomedical research and related disciplines in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
The companies, including Wistar Institute, provide students with lab courses and paid internships that offer experience and opportunities to the increasing numbers of Cheyney students, seeking careers in STEM-related fields.
"Cheyney University provides a unique opportunity for students to engage in the STEM learning process," said Vanessa Atkins, director of Cheyney's Life Sciences & Technology Hub. "Our Life Sciences and Technology Hub facilitates real hands-on experiences for students in the workplace through internships with our strategic partners. Students are excited about experiential learning and are discovering career pathways through these opportunities, many right here on campus. Our work is focused on making sure they see that these high-demand STEM careers are accessible to them."
Based in Philadelphia at the University of Pennsylvania, Wister Institute is an international leader in biomedical research, specializing in cancer, infectious diseases, immunotherapy and creation of vaccines.
In 2021, Cheyney launched is Life Sciences and Technology (LSAT) Hub Initiative, in order to attract and train more science majors.
Between 2017 and 2018 school reported a 13% increase in students majoring in STEM fields; and since then, a 25% increase in those majoring in STEM fields in 2021.
According to Cheyney, the region is ranked sixth in the nation for the life sciences field and the number of jobs are expected in double in this category in the next 10 years.
"We are providing students—traditional and non-traditional, alike — with every educational opportunity and tool they need to build their successful future," Walton said. "This includes starting this semester by equipping every student with a state-of-the-art laptop to help their learning journey."
According to Cheyney, the 2022 enrollment numbers were boosted by a freshman retention rate of 67%, up from 60% in the previous year. The school’s retention rate has increased steadily after being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, before the pandemic hit, Cheyney's retention rate of 70% was the highest in more than two decades.
In addition, the school reported that the number of students transferring to Cheyney was 57 in 2022, up from 19 in the previous year, mostly as result of an agreement with the School District of Philadelphia's paraprofessional program and renewed agreements with Community College of Philadelphia.
Cheyney sits on a 275-acre site between Delaware and Chester counties and is about 25 miles west of Philadelphia.
"Cheyney’s success is determined by two filters for decision making: what is in the best interest of the student and what helps position the university for the future," Walton said.
