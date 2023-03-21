NJ Church fire

Firefighters battled a massive blaze at a church in Burlington County, New Jersey on Monday night, WPVI-TV/6ABC in Philadelphia reported. More than 150 firefighters were called in from New Jersey and Pennsylvania. No injuries were reported. (March 21) (Associated Press) 

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Fire destroyed a large New Jersey church, collapsing its roof as more than 150 firefighters fought to control the blaze.

Video showed the Fountain of Life Center in Florence Township engulfed in flames Monday night.

The Associated Press

