Hamilton star, Leslie Odom, Jr., and the Democratic National Committee are releasing a new radio ad in Pennsylvania, over the iconic Stevie Wonder hit single, “Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” to urge Keystone State voters to make their plan to vote.
"Pennsylvanians can make their voices heard by voting in this election," Odom said.
The musician and actor believes "every Pennsylvanian needs to make their plan to vote and follow through on it. And if you are voting by mail, make sure the ballot is placed in the secrecy envelope, signed, sealed and delivered."
The star sings step-by-step instructions on how to properly fill out a mail-in ballot, including sealing one’s ballot in both the smaller secrecy envelope and the larger return envelope, signing the declaration on the back of the return envelope, and delivering it to a mailbox, county elections office, or specially-marked, official ballot drop box by November 3.
“We want to make sure that voters have the tools and information that they need to cast their ballots correctly,” said Will Baskin-Gerwitz, Northeast Regional Press secretary for the DNC.
“We also want to make sure every voter and everyone in Philly has the option to vote in whatever way that makes them feel comfortable,”
In addition to the euphoric and nostalgic tune, the ad directs voters to go to IWillVote.com/PA to make their plan to vote.
“A lot of folks are voting by mail in Philadelphia and we really want to ensure that they are able to get the tools and information that they need to vote early and to vote by mail if they choose to,” Baskin -Gerwitz said. “From what we’ve seen here with the secrecy envelope decision, we want to make sure that everyone has the information that they need in order for their vote to be counted and their voices to be heard. So we’ve been engaging in a pretty long standing effort to make sure that Philadelphia voters and Pennsylvania voters across the state who are voting by mail understand the importance of sealing their ballot in the secrecy envelope and then putting the secrecy envelope in the return envelope."
The ad begins playing this week on radio and digital radio outlets, including Pandora.
The radio ad is the latest step taken by the DNC, Biden for President Pennsylvania, the Pennsylvania Democratic Party, and other groups to educate voters about how to easily return their vote-by-mail ballot and ensure their vote is counted.
“We’ve done digital ads across the states with this. We have been doing tv ads with the Philly broadcast media market. We have another digital ad with Wanda Sykes and we really just want to make sure that everyone who wants to have their voice heard can have their voice heard,and that every eligible voter can have their voice heard,” Baskin-Gerwitz said.
Throughout the mail ballot voting period, the DNC has released advertisements that educate voters on how to properly turn in mail ballots, including a broadcast.
“[Ultimately we want ] every eligible voter in Philadelphia that has the option to vote by mail or vote in person, however they want to get their ballot in to make sure that they’re participating and helping to elect Jo Biden, to be able to do so," Baskin-Gerwitz said. "And if that means voting by mail we want to make sure that they have the tools and information that they need to cast their ballot correctly."
Additionally, the DNC and Biden campaign recently rolled out new features on IWillVote.com that help voters easily request and return their ballot by mail, as well as learn important information about the voting process in their state as they make their plan to vote. The site is also completely accessible in Spanish at VoyaVotar.com.
