More money for public schools, more capital for minority businesses and more police officers are some of the issues supported by State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is seeking the governor’s office as a Democrat.
“There are too many kids in urban and some rural school districts that go to schools that have been chronically underfunded,” Shapiro said. “So the first thing is I want to put more dollars into what is known as the fair funding formula, which is a formula that drives dollars out to the schools that need it the most and Philadelphia is on that list.”
At present, the state has a $10 billion surplus, which could fund these initiatives, but also Shapiro said he would go through the state’s budget with a fine-tooth comb to find and eliminate inefficiencies.
As his running mate, Shapiro has chosen Austin Davis, a western Pennsylvania state legislator, who if elected, will become the first African American chosen for that position and the highest-ranking Black person in the state.
Pennsylvania voters go to the polls Nov. 8, to choose a governor, U.S. senator and other officials. That governor will replace Tom Wolf, who has served two terms and is prohibited from a third term.
The Republican nominee is Doug Mastriano, a state senator, who has represented the 33rd District since 2019.
For his part, Shapiro, the state’s top law enforcement officer, said he also supports criminal justice reform, saying people who have served their time and paid their debt to society shouldn’t be punished by exorbitant probationary periods or thrown in jail for nonviolent technical violations.
Philadelphia’s police department and other cities face staffing shortages related to COVID-19 and have recruitment problems and need more officers to help stem gun violence, he said.
Shapiro, 49, laid out his views at an editorial board meeting of The Philadelphia Tribune on Wednesday.
“I am someone who is not a stranger to the community,” Shapiro said. “I think that I am uniquely prepared to be able to bring folks together to get things done to take on the big fights we need to take on in order to deliver real results to the African-American community and others all across Pennsylvania.”
In July, the U.S. Justice Department filed a $20 million consent order in federal court to settle charges that Trident Mortgage owned by Berkshire Hathaway, illegally discriminated against minority lenders, after a four-year investigation by Shapiro’s office.
Under the agreement, Trident through its affiliates, like Fox and Roach, agreed to spend $20 million in Philadelphia and the tri-state area to improve credit opportunities in communities of color, including $18.4 million in a loan subsidy fund; $750,000 for development of community partnerships to services that increase access to home mortgage credit; $875,000 for advertising and outreach and $375,000 for consumer financial education
Currently, the commonwealth of Pennsylvania spends about 4% of its business with African-American-owned businesses, Shapiro said, which is not enough.
As governor, Shapiro said he would direct cabinet members to increase the amount of business spent with business owned by people of color.
Shapiro has been Pennsylvania attorney general since 2017. Previously, he was a state legislator representing the 153rd District in Montgomery County where he grew up, from 2005 to 2012. He was elected to the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners in 2011 and became chairman in 2015. That year, Shapiro was appointed to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency by Wolf.
Shapiro has been vocal in supporting the OneTen initiative, which has a goal of placing 1 million African Americans without four-year degrees into good-paying jobs in the next 10 years. OneTen is a coalition of 70 major corporations and CEOs, led by Ken Frazier, who is chairman of Merck.
Shapiro said he would seek for Pennsylvania to be the first or second state to participate in the initiative, if elected governor.
In addition, Shapiro said that, if elected, he would eliminate the four-year college degree requirement on many of the 80,000 jobs that the state hires, unless it’s absolutely necessary.
“Pennsylvanians — from Westmoreland to West Philadelphia — deserve leaders who understand the issues they’re facing and can bring people together to get things done. Throughout his career, Austin Davis has fought for the people of western Pennsylvania, standing up for families who work hard to make ends meet and communities that have been forgotten. Whether it was leading Montgomery County or now as attorney general, I’ve always surrounded myself with people who bring different life experiences to my team — and I’m proud to be running with Austin Davis because I know he will make my administration stronger as our next lieutenant governor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.