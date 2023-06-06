Pennsylvania Budget

FILE - Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro speaks at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., Jan. 17, 2023. Pennsylvania state lawmakers returned to session Monday, June 5 for a weeks-long slog to the July 1 fiscal year deadline, a stretch that could demonstrate whether Gov. Shapiro can advance his agenda in a politically divided Legislature as he works to establish himself in his freshman year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, file)

 Matt Rourke

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania state lawmakers returned to session Monday for a weekslong slog to the budget deadline, as House Democrats advanced a spending plan that could test whether Gov. Josh Shapiro can manage a politically divided Legislature in his freshman year.

It could also set the tone for how the Democratic governor will boost his agenda while balancing the demands of an entrenched Senate Republican majority with those of a one-vote House Democratic majority that took power this year.

The Associated Press 

