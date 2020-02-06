HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s government ethics agency said Thursday it has fined the state’s Common Cause organization nearly $20,000 for failing to report some of its lobbying expenses last year.
The State Ethics Commission imposed the fine against Common Cause, a good government watchdog group that has long advocated for transparency in lobbying, after warning that it had not filed the required information for the second quarter of 2019.
Common Cause of Pennsylvania board chairman Brian Cullen told Spotlight PA that the organization was sorry for its failure to file and vowed it won’t happen again.
The group’s reports indicate it spends only a few thousand dollars a year lobbying in Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.