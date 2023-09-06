Gov. Shapiro's

Gov. Josh Shapiro (at podium) speaks about his executive order signed Tuesday to help African American and other small, diverse firms get state contracts. (l-to-r) Regina Hairston, president of the African American Chamber of Commerce; State Sen. Vincent Hughes, D-7th District;  Somaly Osteen, of the Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia; Della Clark, president of The Enterprise Center and Reggie McNeill, secretary of the Department of General Services. TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL SULAYMAN

 Stephen Williams TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Gov. Josh Shapiro, D-Pa. has signed an executive order directing state agencies to help Black-owned and other small firms to get more state contracts by increasing eligibility, capital and technical support.

Helping more small and small diverse businesses compete for state dollars, Shapiro said, is not just the right thing to do – it’s the smart thing to do.

