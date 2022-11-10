Pennsylvania's improved financial condition and a favorable political environment for Democrats, should help Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro move his agenda through the legislature, elected officials said.
The Shapiro-Davis team made history with its double-digit win against Republican Doug Mastriano, a state senator on Tuesday, with state Rep. Austin Davis becoming the commonwealth’s first African-America lieutenant governor. It was also the first time a single party won the state’s governor's seat three times in a row since 1950.
Now comes the difficult part for Shapiro — moving his agenda in a state House and Senate, which at present, is controlled by the Republicans. House Democrats said Wednesday that they expect to flip it, when all the votes are counted. And Democrats gained a seat in the state Senate.
For his part, Shapiro said he intends to work across the aisle, as he has done in past as a state representative. And he will certainly lean on the relationships in the House developed by Davis, who has represented the 35th District in Allegheny County in the western part of the state since 2018.
"Not only does Davis have some relationships there, (western Pennsylvania) but he knows the lay of the land, how people like things done and their main interests," said Shirley M. Kitchen, a retired Democratic state senator, who represented parts of North Philadelphia for two decades. "Shapiro will start out with more knowledge of that part of the state. It should give him an added insight into how to put his agenda together for the whole state."
That agenda includes increasing funding for education and job development, putting more police officers on the streets, protecting women’s rights to choose abortion, expanding voting rights and helping unions to organize.
Shapiro has made it clear that he chose Davis because of his different perspective and background.
"Pennsylvanians — from Westmoreland to West Philadelphia — deserve leaders who understand the issues they’re facing and can bring people together to get things done," Shapiro said. "Throughout his career, Austin Davis has fought for the people of western Pennsylvania, standing up for families who work hard to make ends meet and communities that have been forgotten."
His running mate Davis said the duo looks forward to focusing on things that matter most to Pennsylvanians.
"Josh Shapiro and I have laid out a real plan to help Pennsylvanians deal with the most pressing issues, like inflation and crime," Davis said.
State Sen. Vincent Hughes, D-7th District, who represents parts of West, North, Northwest Philadelphia and Montgomery County, said that Gov. Tom Wolf is leaving the state in good financial condition and the climate for democrats in the legislature has improved.
“Let’s be clear. Gov. Wolf was able to get some dramatic things done in a number of issue areas that are important to all people but especially the African-American community with a legislature that was controlled by republicans,” said Hughes, who has been minority chair of the appropriations committee since 2011. “If you look at the last cycle, if you look at the budget, there was a record increase in education funding. We took state-supported housing from $55 million to $455 million in one year.”
Funding for preventing gun violence and to address mental health also increased in the Wolf administration, he said.
"Now we are looking at a fresh start with Gov.-elect Shapiro," Hughes said. "The state’s budget is extremely secure and has an excess of $5.4 billion to begin the budget conversation."
Next year, the governor is scheduled to introduce his budget in the first week of March,’ Hughes said. “But he comes to the table with an opportunity to do some very dramatic things," Hughes said. "But in addition to that, he has a much more improved General Assembly to work with."
For his part, Shapiro said he will create a new Office of Economic Growth and Workforce Development that will report directly to the governor, as a one-stop shop for businesses to get permits, licenses, so they will be able to create jobs.
Shapiro also said he wants to increase investment in vocational-technical courses in high school and triple the amount of funding for trade apprenticeship programs.
He has been Pennsylvania attorney general since 2017. Previously, Shapiro was a state legislator representing the 153rd District in Montgomery County where he grew up, from 2005 to 2012. He was elected to the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners in 2011 and became chairman in 2015.
"A very improved political dynamic and a dramatically improved budget situation, portends very well for what can get done in this administration," Hughes said. "There is $5.1 billion in the rainy day fund and $5.4 billion in the budget. It's sort of like you have $5.1 billion in the savings account and $5.4 billion in the checking account."
By the time Shapiro submits his budget, Hughes said there should be an opportunity to do some transformational things.
Nevertheless, in the current political environment, Shapiro will still have to reach across the aisle to the Republicans to get things done, observers said.
"It’s difficult, but you have to find some common ground," said Kitchen, who worked with Republicans on criminal justice reform and funding for Sullivan Progress Plaza in North Philadelphia. "You have to have something that is of interest to the other side. Both parties are going to have to gain something. As governor he should be able to do that.”
