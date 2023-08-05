With the 2023-24 school year on the horizon for many colleges, funding for four Pennsylvania state-related universities remains unknown.
Legislation has yet to be finalized to allow discounted tuition for in-state students at Temple University, Lincoln University, Penn State and the University of Pittsburgh. All four universities receive more than $600 million in annual state appropriations.
“The four state-related universities are key to educational opportunities for Pennsylvanians from all parts of the state,” said Rep. Jordan A. Harris, who is the state House Appropriations Chair.
“What we need to get this done is for Republican leadership to stand up for our students, put people over politics, and vote to support our universities and the Pennsylvanians who attend them,” he said. “Their continued dereliction of duty is risking tuition increases that would make a higher degree unattainable for far too many people we represent.”
Lawmakers must pass bills authorizing the funding for the four universities, but House Republicans voted against sending money to the schools over lack of transparency from the institutions.
Appropriations for the four institutions must pass the legislature by a two-thirds majority. Control of the House is now evenly divided between the parties.
“This falls on the foot of the Republicans in the state legislature and them not standing up for university students from our Commonwealth,” said State Rep. Donna Bullock, who chairs the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus.
“This funding is used to provide in-state tuition discounts for students from Pennsylvania to attend these four universities,” she said. “We can bring those bills back up before the legislative body and vote on it post-budget. Hopefully, when we return to the Capitol in the upcoming weeks there will be enough support.”
The entirety of Penn State and Temple University’s state-appropriations go toward in-state tuition discounts for Pennsylvania students. Both institutions use their own funds every year to double that discount.
At Penn State, in-state graduates will have a 2% tuition increase at the university’s main campus. Freshmen and sophomore’s tuition will be $19,672 while junior’s and senior’s tuition will vary based on the program.
However, Pennsylvania residents who attend the university’s other campuses will not see an increase in their tuition.
Last month, Temple’s Board of Trustees approved a 4.2% increase for in-state students and a 4.4% increase for out-of-state students. The increase comes after the university has held tuition flat during two of the past four years.
In-state students will pay a base tuition of $17,979 for the 2023-2024 school year, while out-of-state students will pay $32,376.
In a statement, Temple said it is proud of its nearly 60-year partnership with the Commonwealth and remains optimistic that funding will be approved in the future.
“Each year, Temple University uses its own funds to almost double the state appropriation and thereby provides every in-state student with a more than $13,000 tuition discount relative to out-of-state rates,” the statement said.
“Temple has experienced delays in receipt of the non-preferred appropriation in the past, and has been able to protect the best interests of students, faculty and employees while negotiations in Harrisburg are completed,” the statement said. “We remain optimistic that Commonwealth funding will be approved in due course.
“Regardless, Temple will work to keep tuition as low as possible. We look forward to continuing conversations with members of the General Assembly, affirming that an investment in Temple is an investment in the future of our community, our region and our Commonwealth,” the statement added.
Bullock said lawmakers remain committed to providing funding to Pennsylvania students.
“We value you and are committed to making sure we find ways to support your education and we will return to Harrisburg,” Bullock said. “We will work with our colleagues across the aisle and hopefully get this funding approved in the coming weeks.
“This isn’t just a conversation about tuition and the rising cost of tuition, but this can also impact student loan debt. It is important that we reduce the cost of tuition as much as possible and providing in-state tuition is one way to do that.”
