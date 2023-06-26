Federal Transit Administration Administrator Nuria Fernandez on Monday at the William H. Gray III 30th Street Station spoke to federal and local officials to provide new funding for Philadelphia's transit network. — PHILADELPHIA TRIBUNE/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Congressman Dwight Evans joined Federal Transit Administration Administrator Nuria Fernandez on Monday. — PHILADELPHIA TRIBUNE/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
A bus outside of William H. Gray III 30th Street Station on Monday. — PHILADELPHIA TRIBUNE/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
As part of a bus grant package totaling $1.7 billion funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, federal and local lawmakers have announced that SEPTA has been awarded $80 million to modernize transit facilities and allow them to support clean energy buses.
Elected officials from the city, state and federal levels gathered Monday to publicly unveil the targeted federal investment that officials hope will allow SEPTA to make the infrastructure upgrades necessary to operate a new zero-emission bus fleet.
“Today, we are creating new opportunities to dramatically improve the lives of millions of Americans who ride on buses every day,” said Federal Transit Administration Administrator Nuria Fernandez.
“Thanks to the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, these grants will help deliver a cleaner and more modern mode of transportation, designed to reach everyone, and to work for everyone, particularly in places that haven’t received enough resources in the past.”
The funding comes as a result of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Low or No Emission Vehicle Program, “the purpose of which is to provide funding to state and local governmental authorities for the purchase or lease of zero-emission and low-emission transit buses as well as acquisition, construction and leasing of required supporting facilities,” according to a news release.
The targets of the funding will be six bus maintenance facilities, which collectively house more than half of SEPTA’s bus fleet, with each set to receive upgrades to their power systems, new safety systems and modernized electrical infrastructure.
“SEPTA is a key part of Southeastern Pennsylvania’s transportation network. This has been especially true in the aftermath of the I-95 collapse. Upgrading our facilities and transitioning to low- to no-emission American-made buses is critical as more and more Pennsylvanians rely on SEPTA for their transit needs,” said U.S. Senator John Fetterman.
“This funding is a big investment that will allow us to continue the modernization of our public transit infrastructure, combat climate change, and make more stuff in America.”
