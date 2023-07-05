Election 2023-Central Park Five

FILE-New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in New York. Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, Wednesday, July 7, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

 Mary Altaffer

NEW YORK — Yusef Salaam, one of the exonerated "Central Park Five," has won a Democratic primary for a seat on the New York City Council, all but assuring him of eventual victory. It's an improbable feat for a political novice who was wrongly accused, convicted and imprisoned as a teenager for the rape and beating of a white jogger in Central Park.

The Associated Press refrained from calling the race to represent Central Harlem on election night, but vote tallies released Wednesday showed him to be the clear winner, garnering nearly two-thirds of the vote after three rounds of rank-choice voting.

The Associated Press

