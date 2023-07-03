The Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day, marks the day the Declaration of Independence was adopted (July 4, 1776) and the United States became its own nation. It has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941.

This year, the Fourth of July will be marked with community events, concerts, festivals, parades and fireworks throughout the city and the Greater Philadelphia Region. Here’s a guide about some of the upcoming Fourth of July events.

chill@phillytrib.com

215-893-5716

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.