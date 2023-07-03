The Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day, marks the day the Declaration of Independence was adopted (July 4, 1776) and the United States became its own nation. It has been a federal holiday in the United States since 1941.
This year, the Fourth of July will be marked with community events, concerts, festivals, parades and fireworks throughout the city and the Greater Philadelphia Region. Here’s a guide about some of the upcoming Fourth of July events.
Celebration of Freedom Ceremony
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Independence Hall
Mayor Jim Kenney and various guest speakers will take the stage in front of Independence Hall for a reading of the Declaration of Independence and an award ceremony, followed by a performance by the Black Pearl Orchestra.
The 4th at Fort Mifflin
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Fort Mifflin
Philly’s Revolutionary War-era fort rings in the Fourth with contests, games, guided tours, musket and cannon demos, and more. Bring your own picnic to enjoy on the riverfront while you learn about U.S. history.
GoFourth Festival
Time: 10: 15 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: High Street, Pottstown, PA
This event will start with a parade and will be immediately followed with a street festival with live music, food trucks, vendors, kids games and a beer garden.
Salute to America Independence Day Parade
Time: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Location: Market and South 2nd Streets and ends at City Hall
The official Fourth of July parade returns this year with patriotic floats, historic characters and performances from Miss America 2023, marching bands, dance troupes, military units and more.
BBQ Bash
Time: 12 to 5 p.m.
Location: Peddler's Village
This Bucks County shopping destination’s annual Independence Day event offers an all-American barbecue picnic alongside live music, family-friendly entertainment and activities for the kids.
PECO Go 4th and Learn: A Great Debate
Time : 2 p.m.
Location: Franklin Square
How did the past shape our present day? Experience history with programs exploring the early days of our nation on the grounds where America was born
Wawa Welcome America July 4th Concert
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Wawa Welcome America culminates in a high-energy concert headlined by superstars Ludacris and Demi Lovato ahead of a stunning fireworks finale. Guests can enter the Parkway through gates at 20th Street and Logan Circle beginning at 4 p.m.
Wawa Welcome America Fireworks Spectacular
Time: 9:45 p.m.
Location: Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Following the free concert a fireworks show will light up the sky above the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
