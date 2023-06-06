Election 2024 Christie

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, center, poses for a selfie after a town hall style meeting at New England College, April 20, 2023, in Henniker, N.H. Christie is set to launch his campaign for the White House at a town hall in New Hampshire on June 6. He's cast himself as the only candidate willing to directly take on former President Donald Trump.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

 Charles Krupa

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie wasted no time going after Donald Trump while launching his presidential campaign on Tuesday, calling the former president and current Republican primary front-runner a "lonely, self-consumed, self-serving mirror hog" and arguing that he's the only one who can stop him.

Christie began his run with a town hall in New Hampshire. The former governor and federal prosecutor ran for president and lost to Trump in 2016 and went on to become a close off-and-on adviser before breaking with the former president over his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election.

The Associated Press 

