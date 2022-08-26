A day before a memorial service for Fanta Bility, her family said they want supporters to remember that her mother, Tenneh Kromah, is unable to work full-time and has five other children including a daughter who was also shot with Fanta.
Complicating the situation further is that Fanta, who was killed by police last year in an accidental shooting, died in her mother’s arms. The family witnessed the shooting and is still dealing with the post-traumatic stress.
Experts say gun violence not only traumatizes the victim, but also the family and community.
“Trauma unfortunately has always been a part of people’s lives and experiences, including children and adolescents, but over the past five to 10 years, we’ve seen a significant rise in people’s trauma because of things like the pandemic, racial injustice and the rise of gun violence,” said Jason A. Lewis, a psychologist and section director for trauma and other disorders at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
So the family has started a GoFundMe page called Justice of Fanta, seeking donations and detailing the family’s story and situation. On Saturday, the family and supporters have scheduled a “Say her name Fanta Bility” rally at noon Saturday at Sharon Hill Memorial Park, 1201 Chester Pike, in Sharon Hill, Pa., the anniversary of her death.
“We’ve been getting support from organizations locally and nationally, as well,” said Dawn Chavous, a family spokesperson. “We hope to have a couple hundred people there. But no matter who shows up at Memorial Park, we are going to march down to right outside the football field where the tragic accident happened.”
The march starts at 1:15 p.m.
“The focus is on Fanta and our family,” said Siddiq Kamara, Fanta’s cousin. “I am the one leading this and we want to remember Fanta as a person, who she was and her short life.” The Bility family, who is part of the Mandingo tribe in West Africa, said they want everyone to remember the kind and giving person that Fanta was.
“Fanta was so nice to her friends and everyone,” said her mother, Kromah. “Fanta loved playing outside, she was a giver. She loved giving to her friends. She would take clothes that were too small for her and give them to her friends. Whenever I would cook or buy snacks, Fanta would give them to the kids outside.”
Fanta was 8 at the time she was killed Aug. 27 by police who were responding to gunfire that broke out at end of a Academy Park High School football game. The crowd, including Fanta and her family, was leaving the school’s stadium. Her 12-year-old sister, Mamasu, was also shot.
In January 2022, Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer, announced the arrests of Sharon Hill Police Officers Brian Devaney, Sean Dolan and Devon Smith, for the shooting. The investigation by Stollsteimer’s office concluded that the shots from one of the officers allegedly killed Fanta, and wounded three others, who were passengers in a car traveling nearby.
After being arraigned in January, all three officers have been out awaiting trial in lieu of $500,000 unsecured bail.
According to the DA’s office, the tragic incident started with gun shots on the 900 block of Coates Street in Sharon Hill, after a verbal altercation between an unnamed 16-year-old Sharon Hill boy and Hasein Strand, 18, of Collingdale, Pa. And gunfire included two shots in the direction of the police offers, the DA’s office said. The officers, who were monitoring the crowd leaving the stadium after that night’s football game, discharged their weapons in the direction of the Academy Park football field.
In January, Strand pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and illegal possession of a firearm. As part of a plea deal, Strand will serve two to five years in state prison and remain under court supervision until 2030. But the 16-year-old is still facing serious charges, including attempted murder.
Meanwhile, the family said they want to keep the focus on Fanta, her family and justice.
“The community is coming together to support our family as a whole,” said Kamara, Fanta’s cousin. “It’s going to be an emotional day for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.