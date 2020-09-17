TRIBUNE CORRESPONDENT
Social media giant Facebook on Thursday launched its college-focused platform, Campus, which seeks to foster academic networking among students nationwide. The new product, housed within the main Facebook app, is expected to create a stronger peer community that nurtures academic excellence.
Dr. Brenda A. Allen, president of Lincoln University (LU), believes the new platform will attract students to research for enhanced academic performance. She notes that “Facebook Campus will allow students to be more engaged with research, internship, service learning, and career opportunities and develop a peer network that could last far beyond graduation.”
Lincoln University is one of 30 colleges selected nationwide to pilot the new platform, along with Virginia Tech, Johns Hopkins, University of Pennsylvania, only to mention a few.
“Our students will be among the first in the nation to test a platform that empowers them to bridge curricular and co-curricular activities and build community,” says Dr. Allen. She adds that the Facebook Campus “platform aligns with Lincoln’s mission to tell the Lincoln story and build a culture that supports student success--both academically and socially.”
However, it is unclear whether or not the college intends to monitor students’ use of the platform.
Speaking with The Tribune on Tuesday, LU’s associate vice president, Office of Communications & Public Relations, Shelley Mix, disclosed that a “statement about how students use the platform is forthcoming.”
“We certainly discussed that. We are going to make sure we have a plan in place for when it gets really active. For now, only a few student leaders are testing it,” she explained.
Mix described Campus as a “critical peer community”, noting, however, that Lincoln “will not be providing Facebook anything, in terms of students’ information.” That decision, she says, rests with the students.
At least 80 LU students are currently participating in the pilot, said Mix. It is unclear when Facebook will open up the platform for other schools across the country.
Meanwhile, all Lincoln students will get access to the platform on September 17, as indicated by Mix. The pilot phase, which began on Thursday, September 10, ends on Thursday, September 17, 2020.
So far, Lincoln students seem excited and fascinated by Campus. Brianna Blake, Miss Lincoln University, believes “this will truly elevate our students’ platform to network. For this is an opportunity to connect when we must be distant and unite amid adversity.”
Niare Galvez, a senior at LU, feels the same way about Campus. According to Galvez, “Facebook and Lincoln University are both entities that innovatively connect thousands of different individuals through certain interests, experiences, and opportunities.”
Facebook Campus seeks to strengthen academic networking among students. To access the feature, students will need their college email and graduation year. A separate Campus profile is required to start networking with college peers. Students can discover groups and events unique to their schools and connect with classmates through Campus.
