Shooting Outside Football Game

FILE - Protesters call for police accountability outside the Delaware County Courthouse in Media, Pa., Jan. 13, 2022, in response to the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility, who was shot outside a football game. The three fired police officers who pleaded to misdemeanor charges in the death of the 8-year-old girl killed when they opened fire as a crowd left a high school football game near Philadelphia are set to be sentenced Friday, May 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

 Matt Rourke

PHILADELPHIA — Three fired police officers who pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in the death of an 8-year-old girl killed when they opened fire outside a high school football game near Philadelphia have been sentenced to five years of probation — the first 11 months of it on house arrest.

Former Sharon Hill officers Brian Devaney, Devon Smith and Sean Dolan had each pleaded guilty to 10 counts of reckless endangerment. Authorities said they could not determine which officer fired the shot that killed Fanta Bility on Aug. 27, 2021.

The Associated Press

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.