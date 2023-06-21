CORRECTION Election 2024-Pennsylvania-Attorney General

CAPTION CORRECTION CORRECTS NAME SPELLING: Keir Bradford-Grey, former head of the Defenders Association of Philadelphia,, poses for a photograph in Philadelphia, Friday, June 16, 2023. Bradford-Grey, a Democrat, announced her candidacy Wednesday in the 2024 election for Pennsylvania attorney general. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania's Democratic Party primary field for attorney general is filling up as the former head of Philadelphia's public defense lawyers kicked off her campaign Wednesday for the state's top law enforcement office.

If elected, Keir Bradford-Grey, 48, would become the first Black attorney general in Pennsylvania. She also would become the first attorney general whose legal experience was primarily as a public defender.

The Associated Press 

