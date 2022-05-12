Delaware State University president Tony Allen said bodycam footage from Georgia deputies who stopped the university’s women’s lacrosse team contradicts statements made by Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman earlier this week.
“Sheriff Bowman insists that personal items were not searched,” Allen said in a statement. “The video clearly shows officers searching toiletries and clothes and even cutting open a family graduation gift.
“Sheriff Bowman said the officers were unaware of the nature of the passengers on the bus,” Allen said. “The audio clearly demonstrates that the officers were both aware that this was a busload of 'schoolgirls' and that they did not expect to find anything other than marijuana, which the officer who entered the bus said they were not looking for.
“It has become abundantly more clear that this incident must be investigated by objective, external authorities,” Allen said. “We continue to push forward toward that objective.”
During a press conference Tuesday, Bowman said deputies had stopped several vehicles the morning of the incident and found contraband on another bus that was stopped.
He emphasized that deputies were unaware of the race or gender of the people inside the bus when it was pulled over and that personal items on the bus were not searched.
Bowman said he conducted an internal affairs investigation and his officers did everything by the book. He also shared bodycam footage of the incident. The deputies in the video have not been identified.
"Once aboard, the deputy informed the passengers that the search would be completed,” Bowman said during the press conference. “This is the same protocol that is expected to be used no matter the race, gender, age, or destination of the passenger. No personal items on the bus, or person, were searched.
Bowman said he was unaware the situation was perceived as racial profiling until media coverage began circulating weeks after the incident.
“Although I do not believe any racial profiling took place based on the information I currently have, I welcome feedback from our community on ways that our law enforcement practices can be improvised while still maintaining the law,” Bowman said.
On April 20, Delaware State women's lacrosse team was traveling north on I-95 from a road game in Florida against Stetson University.
The women’s lacrosse team was stopped in Liberty County, Georgia, citing a traffic violation because the bus was improperly traveling in the left lane.
Once on the bus, a Liberty County Sheriff’s Office deputy announced that deputies were going to search the team members' luggage. The officers also brought in their K-9 dogs.
Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings said Georgia officials and the U.S Justice Department need to investigate the bus incident.
“These students and coaches were not in the proverbial wrong place at the wrong time,” Jennings said in a statement. “They hail from one of the oldest and finest HBCUs in the country.
“By all accounts these young women represented their school and our state with class and they were rewarded with a questionable-at-best search through their belongings in an effort to find contraband that did not exist,” Jennings said. “Not only did the deputies find nothing illegal in the bags, they did not issue a single ticket for the alleged traffic infraction.
“Your record and the Southern District of Georgia’s recent history are sterling,” Jennings added. “When you say that your office will look into the events of April 20th, I know we can count on a thorough vetting and appropriate action.”
