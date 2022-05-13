Delaware State University (DSU) announced Friday the university will be filing a formal complaint with the Civil Rights Division of the United States Department of Justice for the women’s lacrosse team bus search in Georgia.
“I’m announcing the university's intention to file a formal complaint with the Civil Rights Division of the United States Department of Justice,” said DSU president Tony Allen during a press conference Friday.
“The basis of his complaint will be police misconduct related to the April 20 incident, in which Liberty County Sheriff's Department officers conducted a constitutionally dubious stop in search of a charter transporting the university's women's lacrosse team,” Allen said.
“We believe both the stop and the search are a violation of the rights of every passenger on that bus and those of the driver,” Allen added. “From our standpoint, the evidence is clear and compelling.”
Last month, Delaware State women's lacrosse team was traveling north on I-95 from a road game in Florida against Stetson University.
The women’s lacrosse team was stopped in Liberty County, Georgia, citing a traffic violation because the bus was improperly traveling in the left lane.
Once on the bus, a Liberty County Sheriff’s Office deputy announced that deputies were going to search the team members' luggage. The officers also brought in their K-9 dogs.
Upon the team’s return to campus, Allen stated that team coach Pamella Jenkins reported the incident to the university’s athletic director, who immediately reported it to the university general counsel.
The women’s lacrosse team at DSU is one of only five Division I lacrosse teams fielded by historically Black college or university (HBCU) in America.
“We immediately began an investigation into the incident,” Allen said. “We’ve been precise and deliberate in understanding the facts of the incident.
“Our intention was to let the fact pattern lead us to the most pointed action we can take at a university,” Allen said. “We've also wanted to provide our students with the best possible advice and counsel for action they can pursue as individual citizens.”
Liberty County Sheriff William Bowman said at a press conference on May 10 that he was unaware the situation was perceived as racial profiling until media coverage began circulating weeks after the incident.
Bowman added that deputies had stopped several vehicles the morning of the incident and found contraband on another bus that was stopped.
He emphasized that deputies were unaware of the race or gender of the people inside the bus when it was pulled over and that personal items on the bus were not searched.
Bowman said he conducted an internal affairs investigation and his officers did everything by the book. He also shared bodycam footage of the incident. The deputies in the video have not been identified.
"Once aboard, the deputy informed the passengers that the search would be completed,” Bowman said during the press conference. “This is the same protocol that is expected to be used no matter the race, gender, age, or destination of the passenger. No personal items on the bus, or person, were searched.”
However, Allen said the bodycam footage from Georgia deputies contradicts statements by Bowman. Allen has talked to Bowman since the incident.
“Sheriff Bowman insists that personal items were not searched,” Allen said “The video clearly shows officers searching toiletries and clothes and even cutting open a family graduation gift.
“Sheriff Bowman said the officers were unaware of the nature of the passengers on the bus,” Allen added. “The audio clearly demonstrates that the officers were both aware that this was a busload of 'schoolgirls' and that they did not expect to find anything other than marijuana, which the officer who entered the bus said they were not looking for.”
Allen stated the university made a formal request to obtain the body camera footage for all officers to no avail.
“The university made the Freedom of Information Act requests consistent with Georgia law for the body camera footage of all officers involved in the incident and the paperwork,” Allen said.
“That deadline for that request expired yesterday. We have yet to receive a response from the sheriff's office. Delaware Attorney General Kathleen Jennings formally requested that the incident be reviewed by the US Department of Justice Office of Civil Rights,” Allen said.
“The Attorney General's request and our complaint are the first steps,” Allen added. “The bus driver, our coaches and students have their own options and we whole heartily support them.”
