Cheyney University, the nation's oldest Historically Black College and University, was the scene of a demonstration that attempted to disrupt classes on Tuesday.
According to sources, a small group of white protesters entered the campus which sits astride Chester and Delaware counties around 1:30 p.m. The group then began shouting racial slurs and biblically-themed rhetoric at students and anyone else passing through an area of the campus known as The Quad. There were no incidents involving students and the demonstrators left the campus around 4 p.m..
“This afternoon, Cheyney University was visited by a small group of demonstrators," Cheyney University said in a prepared statement. "Similar groups have exercised the First Amendment right by visiting some of the other universities in the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
"Our message to our students has and continues to be for them to focus on getting their education while ignoring outside distractions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.