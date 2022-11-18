The good news for Democrats is that they flipped control of the Pennsylvania House from the Republicans for the first time in more than 10 years and state Rep. Joanna McClinton is in line to become the first Black woman speaker of the House.
But the bad news is that the October death of state Rep. Tony Deluca, D-32nd District of Allegheny County, makes it difficult — not impossible for McClinton to win a majority of the House votes.
For now, McClinton’s camp is not commenting. The Democrat represents the 191st District, which encompasses parts of Southwest, West Philadelphia, Montgomery and Delaware counties.
There are two possible outcomes, convince a Republican to vote for McClinton, or Republicans voting in their own speaker, until a special election can be held any time between February and May.
The Democrats won 102 House seats on Nov. 8, a majority of the 203 seats.
The 2023 legislative session begins Jan. 3, 2023. During the session, state House Democrats will lose two more seats because state Rep. Austin Davis also of Allegheny County, who ran on Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s ticket, also won his race Nov. 8, for lieutenant governor with about 645,000 votes.
Davis made history as the first Black person in that position. And state Rep. Summer Lee, D-34th District, of Allegheny County, became the state’s first Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress on the same day.
For his part, Davis will be able to vote for the speaker because his inauguration is on Jan. 17. But Lee might be in Washington for her inauguration.
The speaker of the state House calls up bills, manages floor debate, picks committee chairs and helps decide the fate of bills — whether they pass or languish.
Meanwhile, the Philadelphia delegation of the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus announced its new leadership team Friday.
State Rep. Morgan Cephas, of the 192nd District, who previously was co-chair of the legislative women’s health caucus, was elected chairperson of the Philadelphia delegation, for a two-year term, beginning Jan. 3.
In addition, state Rep. Danilo Burgos, of the 197th District, was elected vice chair; and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, of the 181st District, was elected secretary/treasurer.
"I feel honored to step into this new role, to be able to lead such a hardworking team. I am ready to embrace the challenges that this position will bring," Cephas said in a statement. "I can assure all Philadelphians that in this pivotal moment, we are aware of the complex issues impacting our communities."
For example, Cephas said they're looking at issues such as gun violence, education funding, infrastructure and access to health care.
"This is really a meaningful moment in my career as legislator. This not only means a personal achievement, but more importantly, this represents an advanced opportunity to help our community, with special emphasis in the Hispanic population," Burgos said.
Kenyatta said he looks forward to continuing the work that he has started.
"I am excited to remain in the leadership of House Philadelphia delegation and look forward to working with officials and my colleagues in Harrisburg to address issues affecting Philadelphia, such as gun violence, lowering costs for seniors and bringing resources back home."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.