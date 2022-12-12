What a difference a few days make.
The battle over the speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives can't be resolved before Jan. 3, when it will be put to a vote.
Until then, things are getting messy.
On Wednesday, state Rep. Joanna McClinton, citing the Nov. 8 election when the Democrats won 102 — a majority of House seats, was sworn in as House majority leader and presiding officer.
Citing precedent and the law, McClinton scheduled special elections for Feb. 7, to fill three House seats left open by the death of Tony DeLuca and the resignation of state Rep. Austin Davis, after his election as the state’s first Black lieutenant governor; and state Rep. Summer Lee’s resignation, who was elected as the state’s first Black female U.S. representative both on Nov. 8.
“By having all three elections on the same day, hopefully we can maximize voter awareness and participation,” McClinton said.
But on Monday, state Rep. Bryan Cutler, R-100th District, was sworn in, claiming that he was House majority leader and presiding officer, based on Republicans having the most seats in the House after the resignations of Davis and Lee and DeLuca’s death. On Friday, Cutler filed suit seeking an injunction to stop the special elections ordered by McClinton.
Cutler has accused House Democrats of a “paperwork insurrection,” with only 99 votes to the Republican Caucus’ 101, according to the Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
“I was sworn in as Republican leader. It is the math that makes me the majority leader, at 101 to 99,” Cutler said to reporters after the swearing-in ceremony on the House floor.
The three seats are in predominately Democratic Allegheny County and are expected to seat other Democrats.
For her part, McClinton cited as precedent, a case in 2004, when Samuel H. Smith, a Republican, who served as the presiding officer Dec. 9, 2004, scheduled a special election to fill a seat vacated by a Republican lawmaker in the 189th District. McClinton also cited the 2003-04 session when Majority Leader John Perzel, R-172nd District, served as acting speaker for several weeks following the death of Speaker Matt Ryan, R-168th District.
“There is only one reason for Representative Cutler’s actions today and lawsuit filed late Friday afternoon — to delay and deny nearly 200,000 Pennsylvanians their basic right to representation,” said Nicole Reigelman, House Democratic caucus spokesperson, in a statement. “Attempting to delay these special elections passed that agreed upon day means prolonging the period in which Pennsylvanians are without representation so that Republican leaders can advance extremist policies, in flagrant opposition to the message delivered by Pennsylvanians on Election Day.”
Under Pennsylvania law, Reigelman said, the writ of election must be issued within 10 days of a vacancy. “Having won the majority of legislative districts in the November election — which is indisputable — Leader McClinton was sworn into the legislative session early to serve as the chamber’s presiding officer in order to meet this constitutionally-driven requirement,” Reigelman said.
Election lawyers agreed.
Ironically, Cutler had scheduled a special election to fill DeLuca’s seat Feb. 7, in the last session, but it was deemed too early by the Department of State, which oversees elections in Pennsylvania. But the special elections scheduled Feb. 7, by McClinton are listed on the department’s website.
In her role as acting speaker, McClinton set the House session schedule for the first 60 days of the body’s session.
The speaker of the House’s other duties include naming committee chairs; determining when or if a bill comes up for a vote; and maintaining order in accordance with House rules.
