State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor, has pledged to make Pennsylvania the first state to join the OneTen initiative and said he would eliminate the four-year degree requirements for thousands of state jobs, if elected.
Shapiro will make his announcement Friday as part of his plan to combat labor shortages by creating jobs, cutting red tape and investing in the workplace.
OneTen, a coalition of 70 major corporations and CEOs, has a goal of placing 1 million African Americans without four-year degrees into good paying jobs that can support families within the next 10 years. It grew out of unrest in the aftermath of the police murder of George Floyd in May 2020 in Minneapolis.
Last month, speaking at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local No. 5 union hall in Pittsburgh, Shapiro said he would direct the State Board of Education to add career and technical training to school curriculums throughout the state and make sure that unions can train more apprentices.
In addition to eliminating four-year degree requirements for thousands of state jobs, Shapiro’s plan calls for reinvesting in apprenticeships, career and technical education; cutting occupational licensing fees; and ensuring that high school students have access to workforce opportunities.
“As a candidate for governor, I have proposed eliminating four-year degree requirements for thousands of state government jobs so that we can open up those jobs to qualified applicants across the Commonwealth,” Shapiro said. “As governor, I will direct state agencies to remove degree requirements for state jobs that are clearly unnecessary — and I will make Pennsylvania the first state to join the OneTen initiative.”
During a recent event at DiverseForce to promote the OneTen effort in Philadelphia, Kenneth Frazier, chairman of Merck and co-chair of OneTen, said: “By bringing together a coalition of local key leaders, OneTen is removing structural barriers that will change employment practices in the Greater Philadelphia area. Together with DiverseForce and Merck, OneTen will provide Black talent with adequate and equitable career pathways that support a more inclusive economy.”
OneTen has hired DiverseForce in Philadelphia as its lead community partner. Sulaiman W. Rahman, president and CEO of DiverseForce, is a longtime marketing executive in the city.
“Hats off to Attorney General Shapiro for making that kind of commitment to a skills-first approach to hiring, which will remove systemic barriers across all communities, and particularly in marginalized communities,” Rahman said. “It’s important for our public sector to lead by example on this kind of common sense policy.”
For his part, Shapiro said he understands the racial wealth gap faced in Pennsylvania and throughout the U.S.
“As governor, I will join leaders like Ken Frazier and private sector businesses working to hire and promote Black workers, and we will work together to knock down barriers holding people back,” Shapiro said. “The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is one of the largest employers in the state, with nearly 80,000 employees. State government has a responsibility to lead by example, and I believe we can and must do more to give workers the opportunity to succeed.”
Shapiro and his running mate for lieutenant governor, State Rep. Austin Davis, won the Democratic primary on May 19. Pennsylvania voters will choose candidates for both offices on Nov. 8.
Among the companies committed to the OneTen initiative are Accenture, American Express, AT&T, Bank of America, JP Morgan Chase, Merck, Target and Walmart.
In Philadelphia, OneTen and DiverseForce said they will seek out institutions like Community College of Philadelphia and other schools, training firms and faith-based groups to provide support and “wrap-around” services such as child care, mental health services, food security and transportation, to further the effort.
Maurice Jones, CEO of OneTen, said the group plans to spend tens of millions of dollars this year to achieve its goals.
